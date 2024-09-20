The University of Washington Huskies football team, with a 2-1 record, is set to face off against Northwestern, also 2-1, this Saturday in what will be the Huskies' inaugural game in the Big Ten Conference.

What time is the UW-Northwestern game?

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW-Northwestern game on?

The UW-Northwestern football game will be broadcast on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports app. The play-by-play and analysis will be provided by commentators Alex Faust and Robert Smith.

Washington #7 (QB) Will Rogers III during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Weber State Wildcats on August 31, 2024, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA.

How can I listen to the UW-Northwestern game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Wildcats-Husky matchup history

This marks only the third occasion that the Wildcats will play at Husky Stadium, their first visit since 1984, which is also the last time the two teams encountered each other donning their purple uniforms. The matchup signifies Washington's fourth consecutive game in Seattle to kick off the 2024 season and one of five of the season's first six games to be held at the Huskies' home turf.

Washington boasts a phenomenal record at home with 16 straight wins, positioning them second nationally for the longest current home winning streak, and the fourth-longest in the university's history. Their eight-game winning streak on the road ties them for the third-longest active streak across the nation.

Last week, the Washington State Cougars defeated the Washington Huskies 24-19 in the Apple Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle.

