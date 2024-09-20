The undefeated Washington State Cougars are gearing up to host the San Jose State Spartans in a college football face-off Friday night.

Keep reading to find out broadcast times, where to watch, how to listen to the game and more.

What time is the WSU-Spartans game?

The match is slated for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Friday, Sept. 20 at Washington State's Gesa Field at Martin Stadium during Family Weekend.

What TV channel is the WSU-Spartans game on?

The WSU-San Jose State game is airing nationally on The CW. In Seattle, that is ARC Seattle - KUNS channel 51. In Spokane, that is KSKN channel 22. In Yakima-Tri-Cities, that is on CW9. Portland's CW is KRCW channel 32.

Washington State #10 (QB) John Mateer during the 116th Boeing Apple Cup college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars on September 14, 2024, at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How do I listen to the WSU-Spartans game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington State Sports Network from Learfield. The 20-station football network spans from Alaska to British Columbia to Oregon and across Washington state, and can be heard worldwide on the Varsity Network app and Sirius XM Satellite radio.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with post-game interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

Games can also be heard in Seattle on KTTH 770 AM with select games on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Chris King was named the "Voice of the Cougs" this season. Jessamyn McIntyre and Alex Brink are also on the broadcast team.

How are the WSU Cougs playing this season?

Both teams holding a 3-0 record, Washington State in the Pac-12 Conference and San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference.

Washington State has had a strong opening for the 2024 season, commencing with a striking 70-30 victory over Portland State. Further affirming their prowess, the Cougars clinched a 37-16 win against Texas Tech in Pullman followed by a thrilling 24-19 win in the Apple Cup against the University of Washington in Seattle last Saturday.

In the spectacular game against Texas Tech, quarterback John Mateer led the Cougars by setting a Washington State University record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 197 yards. The Cougars' rushing prowess was highlighted as they amassed 301 yards and four touchdowns. Complementing the offensive success, the defense forced four turnovers. In the subsequent Apple Cup clash, Mateer continued to impress by rushing for two touchdowns. Remarkably, the Cougars' defense stood strong at a critical moment, making a crucial fourth-down stop at the one-yard line to cement their victory.

Looking back to the previous season, Washington State recorded a 5-7 overall performance, including a 2-7 mark in Pac-12 play. Jake Dickert, the head coach holding an 18-16 career record, is now in his third full season and has been significant in the team's upward trajectory.

The Cougars' most recent victory in the Apple Cup was a remarkable event, not just for being the second win in the last four seasons, but also for its notable moments. The historic September showdown marked the earliest meeting in the series and saw a crowd of 57,567 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The defense's performance in holding the University of Washington under 20 points was only the second occurrence since 1999.

For those unable to attend the game at Gesa Field, fans can watch the live broadcast on The CW at 7 p.m. on Friday, and radio enthusiasts can listen to the play-by-play on the local sports network.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New lighting along Seattle's 3rd Avenue aimed at improving atmosphere

Tacoma duo accused of murder in fake paid-for-sex scheme with stripper

Sound Transit faces backlash over soaring costs of West Seattle light rail

WSP search for bicyclist accused of throwing rocks at vehicles along I-90

This popular Seattle restaurant, and Anthony Bourdain favorite, is closing its doors

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.