New lighting along Seattle's 3rd Avenue aimed at improving atmosphere

Third Avenue in Seattle is looking a little brighter. The new addition of overhead lights now hangs across 3rd Avenue from Virginia to Steward Streets.

This is part of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan. The plan has the goal of improving the downtown area, making it safer and more welcoming for tenants, businesses, employees, residents and tenants alike.

"I was shocked and surprised when I saw them going up," said downtown resident Meyer. "I think this just makes the area so much more palatable for those of us who live in the area."

The lights went up over the weekend.

"I saw the crews and cranes and thought, ‘wow, we’re not giving up on the area,’" said Meyer.

In a blog post, the Seattle Department of Transportation wrote, "We expect this new lighting could spark more interest from building owners and tenants who may wish to pursue similar lighting and enhancements along 3rd Avenue. Keep an eye out as more elements of the Downtown Activation Plan are added in the weeks and months ahead."

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Tom Groff, a community partner who helped individuals in the area get the light project up and running.

"3rd Avenue looks a lot better than it did 60 days ago," said Groff.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via King County Metro

When asked if this would really help deter crime and drug use, Groff was realistic.

"One thing doesn’t solve all the problems of safety," he said. "All of them together do."

Groff referenced the multipronged approach to improving the area. Improvements include freshly pained murals, getting tenants in empty storefronts and increasing foot traffic.

"We’re trying this step-by-step," he said. "You beautify the buildings. Lighting is impactful because it draws people to the area and it makes you feel comfortable."

Third Avenue has its challenges. As FOX 13 Seattle has reported, the area is known for homeless encampments, open air drug deals and crime.

"This is a pilot program," said Goff. "The lighting, it deters drug trading, drug use and bad behavior. People don’t want to do it under a sting of lights."

For any business or resident on Third Avenue who wants to get involved in the effort to enhance Third Ave, they should reach out to the Downtown Seattle Association.

