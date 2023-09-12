'I don’t want you to go to jail, but I need to know'; Daughter of hit-and-run victim wants answers

King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find the person who hit a 77-year-old grandmother and left her to die on the side of the road in Burien.

Investigators report someone driving an early 2000s Chevy Tahoe hit and killed a woman on Sept. 2. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side headlight, hood, and fog light.

"She was mother. She was grandmother. She was friend, sister, teacher, healer," said Lizzie.

Lizzie is the daughter of the victim.

She says since her mom’s death, someone has already tried to scam her family and because of that, she only wants to use her, and her mom’s first names.

Lizzie says her family had a trip planned with her mom, Gigi. She says when her mom stopped responding to her phone messages she knew something was wrong.

"I went running around her complex. I was knocking on the laundry rooms. I was hoping I would see her," she said.

Investigators say someone driving a Chevy Tahoe hit and killed Gigi on Saturday morning, Sept. 2. Lizzie says the incident happened near where her mom loved to take walks.

"The good thing about doing this with you is she’s not nameless. She’s not faceless," said Lizzie.

Lizzie says her mom was a caretaker not just for her family, but also for the community. She says so many are heartbroken over the loss.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

She says she is sharing her story in the hopes of finding answers.

"If you are listening, who did this to my mom, I don’t want you to suffer. I don’t want you to go to jail, but I need to know. She was my mom," she said.

A GoFundMe is raising money for the family. For more information click here.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering $1,000 for any info that leads to an arrest in this case. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile phone app.