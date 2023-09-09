Detectives seek vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Burien

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Burien last week.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Saturday. Authorities say it was involved in a deadly crash that happened on Sept. 2.

King County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. It has damage on the right passenger side headlight, hood and fog light.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle are asked to call 911 or the KCSO non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.

This is a developing story.