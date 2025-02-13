I-84 shut down near Multnomah Falls, OR after massive pileup in blizzard

The Brief Westbound I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Oregon, is closed after treacherous winter weather led to a pileup of more than 100 vehicles. Authorities previously reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in the crash, but revised the number once visibility improved. An SUV caught on fire in the pileup. Injuries have been reported.



Westbound I-84 closed near Multnomah Falls, Oregon, after whiteout winter weather conditions led to a pileup of two-dozen vehicles on Thursday.

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

At 11:37 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued an alert warning drivers that westbound I-84 is closed three miles west of Multnomah Falls due to a crash. That's about 25 miles east of Portland.

First responders searched every vehicle that was involved in the pileup near Multnomah Falls. The office had initially said more than 100 cars were involved. The state transportation department later said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved.

High winds, snow and ice made it difficult to "assess how many vehicles were involved," said department spokesperson Ryan McCrary. The Oregon State Police said troopers responded to eight separate crashes and that four people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The pileup happened in whiteout conditions in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, authorities said, noting that an SUV caught fire but its occupants escaped. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of injuries and people being trapped in their vehicles. Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said in an email that there have been no reported deaths.

Big picture view:

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area, use alternate routes and plan for long delays.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), an SUV caught fire in the pileup, which deputies say involved more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks.

Featured article

There are reports of injuries, but deputies did not specify how many. Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said in an email that there have been no reported deaths.

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Responders are at the scene, with more on the way. Deputies have issued social media alerts saying dozens of vehicles are in the crash area, with several crash sites along westbound I-84 near milepost 28. Some drivers are reportedly stuck inside their vehicles.

"We advise everyone to stay in their vehicles for their safety unless there is a clear or immediate reason not to." — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via X.

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

ODOT says there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Crews are working to clear the area.

What's next:

Freezing rain and snow contributed to the pileup in Multnomah County, where officials extended a state of emergency through at least Friday and said eight emergency shelters would be open. Officials said 489 people went to the shelters Wednesday night. Wind chill readings could dip to 10 degrees in Portland, the weather service said.

Northwestern Oregon, including Portland, could see up to 3 inches of snow with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, according to the weather service.

In southern Washington state, six people were injured in multiple crashes on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River, said state patrol spokesperson Will Finn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from multiple social media posts by the Oregon State Department of Transportation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service and The Associated Press.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.