Island County Sheriff's sergeant accused of raping 2 women resigns

An Island County Sheriff's Office sergeant set to face a jury trial for two separate allegations of rape has resigned.

FOX 13 News obtained a memo from Island County Sheriff Rick Felici informing staff that John Nieder resigned on Oct. 5, 2023.

Skagit County deputies arrested Nieder at his home in Conway on Oct. 2022.

In court documents, detectives say Nieder met two different women through a dating app called Bumble.

Detectives believe Nieder drugged two women, then sexually assaulted them at his home. This reportedly happened with one woman in 2022 and another woman in 2020.

A little more than a year after Nieder's latest arrest, Island County Sheriff Rick Felici told FOX 13 that he has no intentions of rehiring Nieder.

At last check, Nieder is set to face a jury trial at the end of Nov. 2023.