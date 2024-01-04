K-pop singer-songwriter Bang Yedam talks first solo album “ONLY ONE", unreleased tracks & more

article

Bang Yedam is no stranger to the music industry.

Getting his start at the age of 11 on the Korean singing competition show, K-pop Star, he quickly gained popularity for his voice and personality.

He appeared on the show alongside brother-sister duo AKMU and came in second next to them.

After his time on the show, he signed to popular K-pop company YG Entertainment in 2013, best known at the time for groups such as 2NE1, BIGBANG, and WINNER.

Years of training later, in 2020 he made his long-awaited group debut under YG Entertainment in the group, TREASURE.

Due to his previous popularity on K-pop Star, the artist’s participation in the group became a hot topic with fans who were waiting for his debut.

However, in 2022, he and the company mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effectively leaving the group, so he could focus on his own music production.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Photo from GF Entertainment

Following his exit from YG, Bang Yedam signed with GF Entertainment where he recently released his first solo EP, "ONLY ONE" on Nov. 23.

"ONLY ONE is a collection of love stories that are narrated in Bang Yedam’s way, and it is also an album that showcases my musicality and pop-like appeal to the public," he tells FOX 13.

The album, featuring six tracks, showcases the vocals that he became known for over a decade ago over R&B and piano instrumentals.

Ahead of the album, on Nov.10 he released the single "Miss You" which has both an "alternative rock version" and a "piano version" on the tracklist.

The emotional track brought in a new era for Bang Yedam, his first solo music release since "WAYO" under YG in 2020.

The singer-songwriter had his fans in mind when making this album, with his new company allowing him to take the reins to produce the music he had always wanted.

When asked if he has a favorite song on the album, he says, "Every track has a special place in my heart, but if I had to choose one, I would choose the third track "COME TO ME." I feel especially attached to this track because I was thinking about my fans when I was writing the song."

At the young age of 21, his many years in the industry have helped him learn exactly what kind of artist he hopes to be.

"I will continue making and releasing songs that only meet my standards, so if you have the same taste in music as me, please look forward to it and give a listen to my music," he says.

Read the full interview with Bang Yedam below:

First off, for the new fans you are gaining who may not have been familiar with your background, what got you into music growing up?

I started my first recording when I was five years old with the influence of my parents. When I was 11, I appeared in an audition program and won second place. Then after the training period, I debuted as a member of an idol group, and now I am a solo artist Bang Yedam!

You’ve been in the music industry for a very long time. Have your goals as an artist stayed the same, or have they changed over the years?

My goal remains the same. Ever since I started music, I have been aiming to become an artist who can touch the hearts of many people.

You’ve always been considered an incredible vocalist. Are there any rituals or preparations you do before you have to sing?

I always drink a lot of water and frequently warm up my voice when I am moving in between schedules.

You recently released your album, "ONLY ONE". What can you tell me about this album and the preparation for it?

ONLY ONE is a collection of love stories that are narrated in Bang Yedam’s way, and it is also an album that showcases my musicality and pop-like appeal to the public. It did not take long to prepare the album, but I was excited to include many things that I wish to share with the world.

What does this album mean to you?

It is my first album as a solo artist, and it carries my strong ambitions.

Is there a song that means the most to you on this album?

Every track has a special place in my heart, but if I had to choose one, I would choose the third track "COME TO ME." I feel especially attached to this track because I was thinking about my fans when I was writing the song.

Your song "WAYO'' is still a popular song talked about today. Is that a song you think could have fit into this album, or was it in a different period of your life that you think wouldn’t mesh with "ONLY ONE"?

"WAYO" is a very precious song to me, but I think it fits better to another time of my life rather than now.

Tell me about your songwriting process. What do you get inspiration from and do you have any advice for those looking to get into writing as well?

I get inspired a lot from my daily life. Something I want to tell anyone looking to get into songwriting would be, "Don’t be afraid, just give it a shot!"

What has been the most memorable performance for you?

I vividly remember the moment I did my first performance in front of my fans in recent music shows. I was very nervous yet excited at the same time.

Fans may think they know all about you since you’ve been in the industry for so long, but overall, is there something you hope fans know about you that is important?

I will continue making and releasing songs that only meet my standards, so if you have the same taste in music as me, please look forward to it and give a listen to my music.

As a songwriter, how often are you working on music?

I tend to write memos whenever I have a new idea from everyday life. Afterwards, I would take about 2 hours each day to organize those memos and then get to work.

Do you have any written tracks that didn’t make this album that may be released in the future?

I actually have about 50 songs that were not included in this album, and I am planning to release them one by one, in various formats!

Light sticks have become a staple of K-Pop fandoms. How would you design one for yourself?

I think it would be fun to design it in the shape of a musical note. I am also drawn to adding multiple features to it!

What was the moment in your career that you realized you had made it?

The fact that many people are listening to the song I created made me extremely proud.

What are your goals for the new year?

In 2024, I hope to work on various projects and hold a concert based on those products!

Lastly, do you have a message to fans, both new and old?

I want to say thank you very much to my fans who have waited for a long time and also my new fans. I will continue to present various sides of me, so please look forward to my future endeavors!