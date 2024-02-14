K9 provides comfort to Pierce County Sheriff's Department as part of wellness program

While some law enforcement K9s are trained to track down criminals or sniff out drugs, one K9 is being trained to help improve the mental well-being of employees at the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

K9 Everest is a part of a wellness program for the PCSD. The program aims to highlight aspects of mental health, nutrition, family health and financial wellness to employees.

"We are trying to offer a holistic approach to officer well-being," said Crystal Erickson, the wellness coordinator for the department.

From forensic work in the field to SWAT operations and patrol, life in law enforcement can be very stressful.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the PCSD says the new program is about mitigating that stress:

"Because at the end of the day, they sacrifice so much for our community, but we want to make sure that that sacrifice is met with something that is going to help them for the rest of their life," he said.

The impact of that stress can linger well into retirement.

"One of the biggest statistics that is eye-opening is that most law enforcement officers only live about 19 months after they retire. That's not very good," Moss said.

This wellness plan is giving staff the skills they'll need for healthier lives that they can use right now, and long after they turn in the badge.

K9 Everest, who just celebrated his 2nd birthday, is a trained therapy dog for department employees. He offers stress relief and loves being around people. He's also now being trained as a facility dog to walk around and offer interactions that bring down stress levels.

While other departments also have similar programs, this program is unique because it has a full-time wellness coordinator and a full-time dog.

Everest is part of a pilot program, but the goal is to eventually have more dogs join his team.