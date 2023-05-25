Kamiak High School teacher fired amid sexual misconduct investigation

A substitute teacher and assistant football coach in Mukilteo has been fired while police actively investigate him for sexual misconduct with a student.

The Kamiak High School staff member was placed on administrative leave April 3. His termination taking place despite the Snohomish County Prosecutor stating no charges have been sent to their office.

Mukilteo Police confirmed to FOX 13 there is an active investigation into the staff member but would not comment further.

On Wednesday, Kamiak HS principal Stephen Shurtleff sent an email to families asking students refrain from "gossip, speculation, and spreading rumors."

"Anyone can imagine how hurtful it would be for a young person to be subject to a rumor swirling around them while they are trying to go to school," the email reads.

Principal Shurtleff also requested students speak up and share with investigators if they know of anything, but would not specify what they are looking for.