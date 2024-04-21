LA Mayor Karen Bass home during break-in; suspect in custody

article

One person is in custody after the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into early Sunday morning, according to police, and Bass was home during the robbery.

Officers were called out to the Getty House, the official mayoral residence, in Windsor Square around 6:45 a.m., after reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a statement to FOX 11, Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said that the intruder broke in through a window, and that Bass and her family were not injured.

"The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," the statement said.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if anything, the thief took from the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.