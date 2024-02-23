Kent chop shop bust: Police recover 14 stolen vehicles, firearms, drugs

Kent Police recently took down a chop shop on the east hill and recovered guns, stolen vehicles, stolen car parts, and drugs in the bust, the department announced Friday.

Police say months of investigating and surveillance led to the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles, several trailers, ATVs, stolen engines and other car parts, along with multiple firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, and suspected fentanyl.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ via Kent Police Department on FB

The suspects in this bust are part of an auto-theft ring that has an extensive history, according to Kent Police.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Kent man at the scene.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce and the National Insurance Crime Bureau assisted Kent Police in the bust.

KPD also thanked Neighborhood Response Team Officers for helping resolve this case.