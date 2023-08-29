Kent man sentenced 10 years for role in large-scale Western WA drug ring

A 38-year-old Kent man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for his role in a Western Washington drug trafficking ring.

Omar Vazquez-Limon was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Seattle on Tuesday, one of several indicted in Dec. 2020 that pegged 11 other coconspirators who brought drugs from Mexico into King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Vazquez-Limon was arrested Aug. 2020 while transporting pounds of heroin and meth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 more members of Arlington-based drug trafficking ring sentenced

"Mr. Vazquez-Limon’s drug trafficking widened the circles of those touched by the opioid epidemic, spreading meth, heroin and fentanyl in Western Washington," said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. "He not only trafficked narcotics, he was also a source of firearms for the drug ring. As we struggle with an increase in gun violence, those who arm themselves to protect their drug supply contribute to the problem."

According to prosecutors, Vazquez-Limon was a high-level distributor in direct contact with drug suppliers in Mexico. Investigators wire-tapped his communications, where he reportedly arranged deliveries of thousands of fentanyl pills and several pounds of meth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 sentenced in family-run drug trafficking ring based in Arlington

In one call, he said he had 75 pounds of meth ready to distribute.

Vazquez-Limon is to serve 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. This federal sentencing will run concurrently with his sentencing in Shasta County, California, where he was arrested with a load of drugs.