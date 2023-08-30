Kent PD looking to find SUV used in early-morning home invasion, investigating link to other crimes

article

Kent Police are asking for the public's help in locating a silver Hyundai involved in a recent home invasion in Kent's West Hill neighborhood. The vehicle and suspects inside may have been involved in another home invasion, police said.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 28, several suspects broke into a home near S. 254th Street, armed with handguns and demanded money. The suspects are believed to be all men, ranging from 5'8" to 6'0" in height. They all wore dark clothing, black masks and gloves. One had red pants on.

Police have not specified what, if anything was taken.

The suspects drove off in a silver, older model of a Hyundai Santa Fe with no license plates.

About half an hour later, another home in East Hill, near 219th Place, was targeted in a similar manner. The homes are about six miles from each other.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked. It's also unclear whether these armed home invasions are connected to a string of similar incidents in south Seattle. In most of those cases, families of Asian descent are being targeted.

If you have any information on the vehicle's whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Do not approach.

You can also email tips to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or by calling 253-856-5808 and reference case #23-11524.