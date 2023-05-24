Kent Police arrest DV suspect accused of killing 25-year-old woman

Police arrested a suspect in a homicide that left a 25-year-old woman dead in Kent earlier this month.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), on May 13 at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven near the corner of S 224th St. and 83rd Ave. S for reports of a woman who needed medical attention. When they found her, she was conscious, but struggling to breathe. After moving her to an ambulance, her health started to rapidly deteriorate, and she eventually died.

The KPD spoke to witnesses at the scene. They told police that the victim had been in a verbal argument with a man, later identified as her boyfriend, as she was entering the store. The argument escalated, and he hit her in the upper body area – causing her to collapse inside the store.

The incident was previously reported as a suspicious death, but after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators determined the case as a homicide.

On May 23 at around 8:00 a.m., KPD officers were handling an unrelated call near the corner of 2nd Ave. S and W Titus St. when they spotted the 25-year-old suspect. They contacted him, and brought him into custody without incident.

The suspect was arraigned on May 24 in King County, and the requested charge was second-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancement.