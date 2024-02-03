Kent Police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Kent Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Monica Bessarabov, also known as Mori, left her East Hill home on January 22, 2024, and has yet to return.

Bessarabov is 5'6, 130 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Monica Bessarabov via KPD

Kent Police say Bessarabov ran away from home before and was gone for several weeks. She left in October of last year and returned in November.

Police say Bessarabov has blocked her family on her social media, which had not happened prior.

KPD also says she left a note saying she was considering suicide and would not be returning home.

Police say she talked about going to Tacoma or Las Vegas prior to leaving. There is also concern that she is being influenced by an unknown person to stay away from her family.

If you know where Bessarabov is, please call 911. Tips can be sent to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or 253-856-5808.