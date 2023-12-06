Kevin McCarthy resigning from Congress, he says

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:17 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:28 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until WED 8:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:13 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:42 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:34 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:35 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:33 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM PST until FRI 9:31 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:19 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:05 AM PST until WED 6:06 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Kevin McCarthy resigning from Congress, he says

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 8:59AM
Politics
Associated Press

Kevin McCarthy announces he's leaving congress

Breaking: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is resigning from Congress and will leave at the end of this year, he announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON - Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is leaving Congress. 

Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

MORE: North Carolina Rep. McHenry, key in House speaker deadlock, won't run in 2024

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

GettyImages-1198477830-1.jpg

Former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. McCarthy, who later rose to House Speaker and was removed by his own party, is leaving Congress

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," McCarthy wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, announcing his decision.

"It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways," he wrote.

His toppling from the chamber’s top post was fueled by grievances from his party’s hard-right flank, including over his decision to work with Democrats to keep the federal government open rather than risk a shutdown.

Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker

Lawmakers have voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his leadership role, the first time in the history of the House.

McCarthy, 58, arrived in the House in January 2007 after a stint in the California Assembly, where he served as minority leader. In Congress, he maneuvered through his party’s hierarchy — serving as majority whip and Republican leader along the way — before being elected speaker in January 2023.

The dayslong floor fight that preceded his elevation to the House’s top job foreshadowed a stormy tenure, at a time when former President Donald Trump remained the de facto leader of the party and deep divisions within the GOP raised serious questions about the party’s ability to govern.

It took a record 15 votes over four days for McCarthy to line up the support he needed to win the post he had long coveted, finally prevailing on a 216-212 vote with Democrats backing leader Hakeem Jeffries and six Republican holdouts voting present. Not since the Civil War era has a speaker’s vote dragged through so many rounds of counting.

McCarthy emerged from the fight weakened, especially considering Republicans held only a fragile margin in the chamber after a predicted "red wave" failed to materialize in the 2022 elections.

GettyImages-1820477556.jpg

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Once installed as speaker, his well-known savvy for fundraising and political glad-handing appeared ill-suited for corralling his party’s disputatious hard-right faction. And deals he cut to become speaker — including a rules change that allowed any single lawmaker to file a motion to remove him — left him vulnerable.

When he became speaker, "he faced new challenges that required a different skill set," said Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney, a one-time domestic policy analyst for House Republicans. And "the deals he made to become speaker made it almost impossible for him to succeed as speaker."

GettyImages-1326482809-2.jpg

Former House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCarthy, who later served as House Speaker, says hes leaving Congress at the end of 2023. (Photo by A

McCarthy, the son of a firefighter and a homemaker, has long depicted himself as an unflagging battler. He is fond of quoting his father, who told him, "It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish."

McCarthy hails from Bakersfield, a Republican-leaning area in Central California where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans pack into Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hall. Far from the Southern California beaches and tony San Francisco restaurants, farming and oil pumping shape the economy.