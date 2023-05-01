King Co. Medical Examiner seeks ID of 2 people found dead in Seattle

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office needs help identifying two bodies found in Seattle in two separate cases.

The first was a woman found dead in Seattle’s University District on April 4, 2023. Officials say she was found dead on the stairs of University Heights Center.

Authorities believe the woman was in her 20s, standing 5’7" and weighing 225 lbs. She is described as white with light blue or green eyes, and had brown medium-length hair with light ends. She also had a heart tattoo on her left hip and the markings of a navel piercing at one point.

Officials say at the time of her death, she wore black yoga pants, black shirt, black fleece sweatshirt and tan jacket, long white socks and short black socks with white slide sandals, and carried a tan wicker-type tote bag.

(King County Medical Examiner's Office)

The second case involves skeletal remains found inside a tent at a homeless encampment on Oct. 10, 2022 in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to officials, the person was biologically male but may have identified as female based on the clothing and items found on them when they died.

The medical examiner determined the person was likely between 45–60 years old and appeared to be white, somewhere between 5’5" and 6’0". They had short- to medium-length brown hair, but were wearing a long, blonde wig when they died. They were wearing a black bra, fishnet stockings and dark-colored shorts, a light-colored top with birds, floral designs and a heart-shaped lock, with a dark-colored outer shirt, hoodie, black high-heeled boots and a leopard-print belt.

(King County Medical Examiner's Office)

Officials provided two sketches of the person, one with the wig and one without.

The Medical Examiner’s Office notes this person appeared to have healed injuries to the ribs, pelvis and feet, possibly from a previous accident.

Anyone with information that may help identify these two people are urged to contact the Medical Examiner’s Office at (206) 731-3232, ext. 1.