Leaders to discuss traffic safety on King County roads

King County's traffic safety task force will be addressing the region's looming traffic safety crisis on Wednesday.

The King County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition works collaboratively with traffic safety and community partners to create equitable traffic safety programs and plans to reduce collisions, injuries, and fatalities in King County.

Wednesday's meeting will be at the Tukwila Community Center, where there will be local leaders discussing the current level of safety on the county's roadways and reviewing plans to increase traffic safety in the future.

Last year, King County had more deaths on its roadways than in any other year. In 2023, there were 167 fatalities, which is up from 151 deaths in 2022, which is a 100% increase from 10 years prior.

The county has also seen a 165% increase in fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

In 2023, 924 people were seriously injured on King County roads, which is a 58% increase from 2015.

