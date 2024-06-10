Kite surfer spells HELP in sand; prompts Santa Cruz rescue

A kite surfer was rescued on Sunday after he spelled out HELP in the sand with rocks, which triggered a successful CalFire helicopter extraction.

The state fire agency shared video of the rescue on social media, including the rock formation that saved the kite surfer's life off a beach south of Davenport in Santa Cruz County.

A pilot in a private helicopter saw the SOS plea, who then alerted Cal Fire, Santa Cruz Fire and California state parks crews.

CalFire's video showed that the chopper crew used a long line to pull the surfer from the beach to the cliffside above.

The kite surfer didn't need any medical attention, Cal Fire said, he just needed to be hoisted off the secluded beach.