Kitsap County, WA man arrested for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

The Brief Kitsap County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday for allegedly following his ex-girlfriend home and assaulting her after a breakup. The suspect was discovered hiding at his mother’s house and surrendered only after deputies threatened to deploy a K9 unit. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic violence, along with warrants for driving with a suspended license.



Deputies arrested a Kitsap County man on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, after authorities say he tried to murder a woman for breaking up with him.

According to the sheriff's office, a 47-year-old woman had just broken up with the 43-year-old suspect, when he followed her home.

The backstory:

Authorities say the man pulled her from her car and started assaulting her, then left. The victim went to her friend's home and told her what happened, and her friend called 911 to report the attack.

Suspect arrested in Kitsap County on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Deputies found the suspect at his mother's house, hiding in a bedroom. He was warned that a K9 would be released into the room, and he surrendered.

The suspect was booked into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, malicious mischief during a domestic violence assault, and misdemeanor warrants for failing to use an ignition interlock device before driving and driving on a suspended license.

