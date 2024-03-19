Kitsap County man takes child into woods, attacks neighbor, deputies say

A Kitsap County man is accused of running naked into the woods with a family member’s child, and "attempting to eat" a neighbor who tried to stop him.

Deputies were called around 7:35 p.m. to a home southwest of Port Orchard. The victim told authorities she saw her 28-year-old brother-in-law standing naked by a fire in her backyard, when he attacked her and snatched her three-year-old daughter from her.

The victim screamed for help, and her neighbor ran over with a gun, firing a "warning shot" to break up the scuffle.

The victim told deputies her brother-in-law then ran into the woods with her daughter.

According to authorities, the neighbor fired at the brother-in-law several times, hitting them man in the hand and arm. He eventually was able to chase him down and pull the child free from him.

Deputies say the neighbor was running back through the woods carrying the child when he tripped and fell. The child ran back to the house, and authorities say the brother-in-law jumped on the neighbor and started biting him.

The neighbor tried hitting the suspect with his gun, but then maneuvered him into a chokehold, then eventually released him to run back to his own house.

Top stories from FOX 13:

Bike takeover raises serious concerns in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

Gig Harbor nurse accused of forcing abortion pills into pregnant girlfriend

Chateau Ste. Michelle 2024 summer concert lineup announced

Man sentenced to 17 years for murdering girlfriend on her birthday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Deputies arrived and treated the victims, then established a perimeter around the woods. The suspect walked out on his own and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is being treated at a local trauma center, and will be booked into Kitsap County Jail for several charges after he is medically cleared.