Kitsap County rape suspect presumed dead found in L.A. 15 years

A man wanted for child rape in Kitsap County back in 2008 was just recently discovered dead in Los Angeles, Calif. The suspect wasn't just on the run: he was presumed dead, the Kitsap Sun reported.

According to a Kitsap Sun story published on March 28, 2009, a man named Christian Robert Basham was believed to have jumped off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. His car was found nearby with a suicide note inside.

Basham was accused of raping a boy in 2008. He was arrested but posted bail. He was out on bail and missed his next court appearance around the time he allegedly jumped.

The Kitsap Sun learned that Basham was actually living in Los Angeles under the name Mark Clemens since he "disappeared" off the Narrows Bridge.

In February 2024, "Clemens" was found dead in his apartment.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified him as Christian Basham. Bremerton Police confirmed to the Kitsap Sun that the man found dead was the same man who was presumed dead from the jump off the Narrows.