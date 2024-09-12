Kohberger trial moving out of Moscow, Idaho State Supreme Court rules

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, will be moved to Boise, the Idaho State Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The State Supreme Court granted a ‘change of venue’ motion, which will move the trial from its current location in Latah County, in North Idaho, down south to the capital in Ada County.

This comes nearly two years after the murders took place.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in an off-campus house in Nov. 2022.

The house was located in Moscow, Idaho, though it has since been demolished.

Kohberger’s defense pushed for a change of venue to Boise, arguing that due to the high-profile nature of the case, it would be difficult to find an impartial jury in Latah County, which has a population around 40,000.

Their motion was granted by Latah County District Judge John Judge, who deferred the decision of the venue to the State Supreme Court.

The trial now goes before District Judge Steven Hippler in Ada County.

