Krispy Kreme debuts new doughnuts for 1st day of spring

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the first day of spring with four new mini doughnut flavors.

The company said the new "Spring Minis" will be available at U.S. shops beginning on March 19, the official start date for the season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Krispy Kreme’s new flavors include a "Mini Birds Nest Doughnut" made with Cadbury Mini Eggs, complete with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme’s new Spring Minis are pictured in a provided image. (Photo: Business Wire)

It also launched a "Strawberry Egg Doughnut," which features a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing with yellow and teal drizzles, a "Hatching Chick Doughnut" that also includes a mini Original Glazed Doughnut "dipped in light yellow icing and white nonpareils, finished with chocolate and orange icing," and a "Robin’s Egg Doughnut" dipped in teal icing and daisy sprinkles.

"We’re excited to help our fans ‘hatch happy’ with these all-new Spring Minis – from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, often lures customers with new flavors and promotions in honor of big events or holidays. Earlier this month, the company unveiled its St. Patrick’s Day treats and gave away free doughnuts on Super Tuesday .

Meanwhile, other brands and restaurants are getting excited for the spring season with March Madness 2024 food deals – including TGI Fridays, Hooters, Grubhub and Buffalo Wild Wings.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.