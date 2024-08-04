Lake Ballinger brush fire out after rapid firefighting

article

South County Fire officials responded to a fire near Lake Ballinger on Sunday morning. A brush fire on Edmount Island was reported early this morning, causing noticeable smoke in the area. The fire, which began shortly after 5 a.m., affected a 25x25 foot section of peat and vegetation.

Fire officials used two boats and a floating water pump to supply hose lines as part of their efforts. The addition of hand tools to clear a path for the fire line allowed firefighters to put out the first in just a few hours, much earlier than expected.

Thankfully, no injuries occurred during this brush fire.

