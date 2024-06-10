Lakewood event center fire prompts evacuations, road closures

Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an events center in Lakewood overnight.

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), crews responded to a business fire near the corner of Bridgeport Way SW and 115th St. Ct. SW just after midnight.

Upon their arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the Watson Signature Event Center, prompting the incident to be quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside due to safety concerns. No one was inside the building, but residents of a nearby apartment complex were evacuated due to smoke concerns.

Pierce Transit provided a bus to offer temporary shelter for those evacuated.

WPFR reports that Bridgeport Way is completely closed from Pacific Highway to 112th Street and is advising the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The WPFR indicates the scene is still active, and the incident is under investigation.

