80+ Seattle firefighters battle fire at vacant Chinatown-International District building

More than 80 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Monday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 12:03 a.m., crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from a vacant building near the corner of S Jackson St. and 10th Ave. S.

When crews arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the two-story building. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The SFD reported that crews took a defensive attack, starting by pouring water on the building’s exterior. Several ladder trucks poured water from above.

The SFD says its crews will remain at the scene for several hours until the fire is extinguished, and the building is searched.

All lanes on S Jackson Street from 10th Ave. to 12th Ave. are blocked. Crews are asking the public to stay out of the area and seek alternative routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.