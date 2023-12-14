Lanes of SR 18 near I-90 in Issaquah to close Friday

South King County drivers should prepare for an inevitable bout of Friday Frustration as State Route 18 between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road is set to close for emergency asphalt repairs.

It's not often WSDOT shuts down a major roadway with a day's notice, but this likely won't be the last time it happens.

More than 27,000 cars use SR-18 every day. On Friday, people will be diverted to the state's third-busiest road, I-90.

The reason for the closure is to repair the massive potholes in the road. The aging asphalt and the heavy rainfall last week are to blame. It wouldn't be a surprise if there were more areas in need of some help, which unfortunately would mean more detours and delays for thousands of drivers.

Friday will be an unavoidable traffic headache, but crews need space to repair gaping potholes sharp enough to pop your tires.

"We're closing the road because of safety, and we just want to be able to be efficient and get the work done in that amount of time," said Aisha Dayal with WSDOT Communications. "We understand that it will be challenging for drivers."

The Pacific Northwest's wet and cold season just started, but it's kicking off with a bang. Rivers of rain last week wrinkled the aging asphalt until it tore open.

"Those are some of the potholes created in the weather that was done, which is where there is water in them," Dayal said.

On top of filling these small craters, WSDOT is also going to re-stripe the road, killing two birds with one stone while drivers are off the highway.

It's a ten-hour process, but it's WSDOT's only option. If they don't do it now, crews would have to wait until mid-January.

"The reason it's happening tomorrow is just because of the asphalt company that has the materials available, so they were available tomorrow before closing for the holidays and this time of year," Dayal said.

It's a job that must be done. If you're looking to take a road less traveled, start planning your route and be sure to leave early Friday morning.

The repairs are scheduled to start at 4 a.m. and crews should wrap up by 2 p.m. Friday. However, this is all weather-dependent. If it starts raining, it could delay crews. If they can't finish on time, there may be another closure in the future.