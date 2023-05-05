WA lawmaker calls for more federal funds to address issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Sen. Maria Cantwell, joined by members of local native tribes, called for more money and resources to address the issues of missing and murdered indigenous women in Washington.

Friday was the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

In Washington, 142 Indigenous people are reported missing right now.

More than 80 of those missing people are women.

"What is more horrifying is that these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg," said Cantwell.

At a press conference held at the Seattle Indian Health Board, Cantwell said she is sending a letter to the president asking for more federal dollars and resources for this tragic problem.

"We have a couple of federal agents that are part of a national task force, but we need more federal support working with our local law enforcement and working with our local tribes to help solve these cases," she said.

For parents like Jessica Brown, she knows change is needed in the state.

"The more time goes on, I just wonder if we’re ever going to see her again," said Brown.

Nearly a year and a half ago, Brown’s daughter, Aidan Spear, vanished in Pierce County.

Every day, she waits for answers.

She says she hopes Cantwell’s words lead to action.

"Allocating more funds to help finding these people is so important to bring closure to families and bring people home," she said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s officials said there is no new information regarding Aidan Spear. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Department.