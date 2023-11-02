'Lettuce' celebrate these deals for National Sandwich Day

Sandwiches are one of the most universally beloved meals in the world. No matter where you go, culture has a sandwich to offer.

It is only fitting that the most popular menu item that can be served for both breakfast, lunch and dinner have its own recognized day.

On Friday, Nov. 3, restaurants around the country are offering delicious deals for National Sandwich Day.

Jersey Mike’s

Get free delivery for orders placed through the restaurant's app on Nov. 3.

Jimmy John’s

Members of the chain's rewards program will score $1 off mobile orders on Nov. 3.

Quiznos

Quiznos celebrated early. Customers can get a free 8-inch sub with a $10 purchase starting on Nov. 1.

Subway

Subway is rolling out what its calling a "first-ever loyalty match program," which will allow customers to rack up points for deals on their subs.

Grubhub

Between Nov. 2 and 8, Grubhub+ members can take advantage of the following sandwich deals:

Jersey Mike’s: Get 50% off turkey and provolone sandwiches (up to $6) with orders of $20 or more.

Wendy’s: Get a free Baconator (up to $10) with orders of $20 or more.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get 50% off a sandwich (up to $8) with orders of $25 or more.

Arby’s: Get 20% off (up to $8) orders of $20 or more.

Jack in the Box: Get $5 off orders of $22 or more.

Wawa: Buy one hoagie or sandwich, get another free (up to $10) with orders of $15 or more.







