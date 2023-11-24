Local Macy's employees go on strike during busiest shopping weekend of the year

article

On the busiest shopping day of the year, Macy’s employees walked off the job, they say due to unsafe working conditions and unfair wages.

Strikes happened outside the Macy’s stores at Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, and Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.

Employees tell FOX 13 News more than 400 people are involved with the strike.

"Macy’s, first of all, isn’t even keeping up with inflation, on top of, we don’t feel safe in our stores, which is leading to short staff, us being stretched thin, which is making us more vulnerable," said Azai Domingo.

Domingo says she has worked at Macy’s in the Southcenter Mall for two decades.

She says she is used to being at the mall on Black Friday, but not for a protest.

"We’re no longer just coworkers, we’re family, and we want all of our families to succeed, and we want Macy’s to help us succeed," said Domingo.

It was more than employees leading the charge for change. Across the street from the mall, local change makers, including elected officials, joined the employees for an event.

One day after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, organizers of the strike held their own parade, saying they would march in front of every store where workers were on strike.

Domingo says it is her first time picketing, and it is scary to take a leap of faith. However, she says it is worth it.

"To see the community, to see the other unions, to see politicians, to see moms and dads, our customers out there supporting us, this is amazing. And this gives us the strength to stand together and fight," she said.

FOX 13 News reached out to Macy’s regarding the local strikes. Officials with the company responded with this statement:

"At Macy’s, we respect the rights of our colleagues. As always, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers in-store. Our stores remain open to serve our valued customers as we continue to work through contract negotiations with the union."