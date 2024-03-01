Louisville driver rescued from semi-truck hanging over 2nd Street Bridge

Louisville, Kentucky emergency crews repelled down off the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the 2nd Street Bridge, on Friday to rescue a driver of a semitruck who was dangling over the Ohio River.

Crews performed a high-angle rescue to repel down to the level of the cabin, get the driver and raise the person back up to safety.

According to local reports, the driver, a woman, was stuck in the cab, but rescuers were able to get her out. They used a ladder to lower the rescuer, and the two were pulled up by rope and pulley.

The bridge was shut down in both directions as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Photo from the scene. (Credit: LiveNOW from FOX)

"This is why our first responders are heroes," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Friday morning. "Thank you to @loukyfire @LMPD and all those who swiftly responded to an incident on the Second Street bridge where a tractor trailer went off the road. Your bravery is unmatched and we’re grateful for your lifesaving work."

Louisville fire officials will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.