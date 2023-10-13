Man, 18, found shot on a busy Everett street

Everett Police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon on Casino Rd. where an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

According to the Everett Police Department, officers were called to Casino Rd. near Loganberry Lane Park at 1:25 p.m. A man was found in the road with a gunshot wound and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Due to the location of the shooting, police said the victim was not a Cascade High School student, and the incident occurred when the school was not in session.

Everett Police searched the area with a K-9 unit and said they did not believe there were any suspects on or near the CHS campus.

Featured article

Because of ongoing road closures, authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further details have been released.