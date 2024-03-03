Man accused of flashing students near Seattle elementary school

Seattle Police are investigating a case of indecent exposure after three elementary school students said a man approached them on Feb. 29 before pointing to his groin.

FOX 13 spoke to a mother of one of the children involved. She said her daughter along with two other girls, all in the 5th grade, were walking home from school when the incident took place.

According to neighborhood reports, the incident happened around 4-4:10 p.m. on Raye Street between 28th and 29th Streets.

The man who approached the children was reportedly driving in a light blue SUV. When approaching the girls, he asked for directions.

We’re told the man did not make physical contact with the children and that they ran and hid until he left the area.

Police were alerted by the children’s parents.

Neighbors in the Magnolia neighborhood are being asked to review their home surveillance video from the date of the incident, in hopes of getting a better car and suspect description.