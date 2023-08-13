Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after threatening kids with gun at Lacey convenience store

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police arrested a man accused of threatening kids with a gun, then seized suspected fentanyl pills and drug measuring equipment in his car.

Officers received a call Friday reporting a man pulled a gun on some minors at a convenience store, threatened them, then sped off in a black Mazda SUV.

Police arrived and talked with witnesses, then reviewed surveillance video from the store owners.

They radioed all other officers on patrol and gave a description of the suspect and his car.

Authorities say a short time later, the suspect vehicle was seen near Sixth and College. Police followed and initiated a traffic stop on the Martin Way on-ramp to I-5.

A man and woman were in the car, and the woman explained he handed her a gun when he got back in the car, which she put in the glovebox. Police received a search warrant and retrieved a loaded handgun from the car.

Police also found brass knuckles, knives, and hundreds of narcotics pills they suspect may be laced with fentanyl. They recovered scales and packing material, as well.

According to police, the man is a convicted felon and was arrested for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a firearm.