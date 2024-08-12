Man arrested in North Seattle homicide investigation

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood over the weekend.

Patrol officers were called to conduct a welfare check around 10:22 a.m. Saturday at a home near 30th Ave NE and NE 133rd St. Seattle Fire Department personnel found a dead woman inside the home when they arrived.

Detectives were called to the scene, and the area was blocked off while they processed evidence and began their investigation.

Authorities say the cause of the woman's death has not yet been determined, but they identified a 25-year-old man as the suspect, believing the incident was a homicide.

On Sunday, police found and arrested the man and booked him into King County Jail for investigation of assault and investigation of homicide.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is urged to contact SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

