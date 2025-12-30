Man charged in WA trooper carjacking, I-5 pursuit

The Brief King County prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man accused of stealing a Washington State Patrol car on I-5 on Christmas Day while high on meth. Authorities say he pulled a state patrol lieutenant from her vehicle, drove off, and led police on a chase that ended in Lynnwood. The suspect is jailed on $300,000 bail and faces robbery and eluding charges, with a court date set for Jan. 5.



King County prosecutors have charged the man who allegedly stole a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant on I-5 while high on meth.

Alexander Smith, 24, is charged with second-degree robbery and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles for the crime on Christmas Day.

The backstory:

Reports initially came in about a man walking on northbound I-5 near 85th Street in Seattle at around 8:53 a.m.

Troopers contacted the man, later identified as Smith, on the left shoulder of the freeway. He refused a ride from troopers but eventually agreed to walk off to the Northgate exit, court documents state.

A short time later, Smith began running across the freeway again, nearly being struck by multiple vehicles. A lieutenant then stopped her patrol car in the roadway in an effort to stop Smith.

Smith then opens the driver's side door of the lieutenant's vehicle, pulls her out, and throws her to the ground. He then enters the patrol car and locks the doors before driving off. Video from TMZ captured the carjacking.

A pursuit began, later ending in Lynnwood after a trooper executed a PIT maneuver on southbound I-5. Police officers removed Smith from the stolen car and placed him in custody.

(Washington State Patrol)

Troopers noted that Smith's pupils appeared to be dilated upon his arrest, and he had two glass pipes on him during a search.

During an interview, Smith allegedly said he had gone to Seattle to run some errands and had gotten stuck there for a couple of days. He also admitted to smoking meth at some point.

Smith said he wanted to get home but did not want to take the light rail, so he decided to take the patrol car, according to court documents.

Prosecutors noted Smith has several prior misdemeanor convictions, along with a pending case for fourth-degree assault domestic violence charges.

Smith is currently being held in King County Jail on $300,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5.

