Man dead in West Seattle shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Monday morning in West Seattle.

After 3 a.m., officers respond to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street.

Investigators told FOX 13 that a 41-year-old man was found in the road with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

It's unknown if he lived in the area but police said relatives called 911.

Investigators said they are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses, surveillance video and investigating what led up to the shooting.

Details on a suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Seattle police.