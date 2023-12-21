Man found dead outside Bitter Lake apartment complex

Seattle police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a deadly assault near 14100 Linden Avenue North.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man dead on the sidewalk.

Seattle fire crews responded and confirmed the man died at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the man's death but detective are investigating the death as a a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.