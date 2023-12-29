Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after fiery crash in stolen vehicle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:43PM
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Man in critical condition after carjacking leads to fiery crash

A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after colliding with a semi-truck in a stolen SUV. The crash caused the SUV to catch fire.

SEATTLE - A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after colliding with a semi-truck in a stolen SUV. The crash caused the SUV to catch fire. 

The incident started in Burien when a person called 911 to report that they had been carjacked at gunpoint. 

Law enforcement tracked the vehicle to W. Marginal Way SW in West Seattle where the SUV had crashed. A semi-truck was involved and the SUV was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders got to the scene. 

Firefighters were able to pull a man from the burning SUV, and he was rushed to Harborview. 

The semi-truck driver appears to have minor or no injuries and declined transportation to a hospital. 

It's unclear who caused the crash. 

Police have taken a 20-year-old man into custody. It's unclear if there were multiple people in the SUV. 

Image 1 of 5

 

Seattle Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. 