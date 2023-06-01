Man in custody after firing shots at deputies, officers in Kitsap County

A Hansville man was taken into custody after he fired shots at Kitsap County deputies and Poulsbo officers Wednesday night.

Before 10 p.m., officers responded after someone called 911 to report a neighbor off Little Boston Road Northeast was standing on a porch fired shots.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man on his driveway and he told them he had a gun and ran back inside his home.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers reported about seven shots were fired at them.

The department's SWAT team was called to the scene for backup.

After several attempts to get the barricaded man out of home, the SWAT team deployed flash-bang devices and chemical irritants into the home. The man surrendered and was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.