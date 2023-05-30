Man in passenger seat shot, killed in Auburn

Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Tuesday morning in Auburn.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 4th and Auburn Way South.

According to police, a suspect pulled up next to the victim's car at the stop light, fired shots into the car and drove away.

Police said the passenger, a man in his 20s, was shot and died at the scene.

The suspect remains at large.

Any who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.