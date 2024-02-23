Man injured in road rage shooting in South Seattle, 2 suspects still not identified

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a road rage shooting in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Thursday evening.

Officers were called to reports of a man shot near Beacon Ave S and S Avon St around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Seattle Fire personnel treated the man’s injuries and took him to Harborview Medical Center, where officials say he is in serious condition.

According to police, the man was driving behind a black BMW with two people inside. At several points, the BMW driver slammed on their brakes, eventually leading the victim to just drive around the car.

Shortly after, the victim parked, and the BMW passed by. A suspect in the car fired a single shot into the victim’s car, hitting him in the shoulder. The BMW then sped off.

Neither suspect has been identified. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.