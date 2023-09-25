Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after crashing into tree near Carkeek Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was killed after his vehicle hit a tree in north Seattle on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to an area near Carkeek Park in northwest Seattle for reports of a car into a tree.

Crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle and began life-saving measures on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

