Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 19-year-old inside CHOP

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old that happened inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) in 2020.

On June 20, 2020, Lorenzo Anderson was found shot several times at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street, within the boundaries of CHOP.

He died from his injuries. His family has filed multiple wrongful-death lawsuits against the city of Seattle, saying that city leaders enabled the danger inside the CHOP that prevented their son from getting access to emergency services.

An autopsy showed Lorenzo died from four gunshot wounds. Detectives say Anderson had tried to get away from the shooter following an argument and physical fight. Police say the gunman fired two of the shots at Lorenzo when he was already down on the sidewalk.

Over a year after Anderson was shot and killed, on July 2021, suspect Marcel Long was arrested in connection to the murder.

On May 5, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

"There is never a guarantee of what a jury will do, even in a case such as this one. Today’s guilty plea and the upcoming sentencing ensures that Mr. Long will have clear accountability for this murder conviction," the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in an email.