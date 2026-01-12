WA man sentenced to 32 years for brutal stabbing of Kirkland woman

The Brief A Kirkland man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for a violent stabbing attack on a woman in 2019. Prosecutors said Kevin Harper attacked the victim at her home after she complained about his work, stabbing and robbing her before leaving her for dead. The woman survived and helped lead detectives to Harper, who was arrested less than 24 hours after the attack.



A man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for a violent stabbing attack on a Kirkland woman back in 2019.

Kevin Harper was convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary and robbery.

The backstory:

Harper was a plumber who had worked at the victim's home. After she complained to Harper's employer about his poor workmanship, Harper confronted her at her home on the evening of March 17, 2019.

During the confrontation, Harper stabbed the woman multiple times, robbed her, and poured cleaning solution on her before leaving the home.

The woman later regained consciousness and crawled out of her home to the roadway, where she was discovered by a passing driver. The case was originally reported as a hit-and-run until officers discovered the stab wounds on the victim's upper body and head.

Kirkland detectives quickly identified Harper as the suspect, and he was arrested less than 24 hours after the attack.

"This case underscores the incredible resilience and determination of the victim, whose courage played a critical role in bringing her attacker to justice," said Chief Mike St Jean. "It also reflects the Kirkland Police Department's unwavering commitment to pursuing violent offenders and ensuring they are held accountable. Our detectives and officers worked tirelessly from the moment this crime was reported, demonstrating that protecting our community and seeking justice for victims remains our highest priority."

