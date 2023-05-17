Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured after South Seattle shooting

A man was seriously injured late Tuesday night after a shooting near Genesee Park and Playfield.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man seriously injured. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the boat ramp at Genessee Park and Playfield off Lake Washington Boulevard South

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures on him until medics arrived.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but his condition was not known Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tipline at 206-233-5000.