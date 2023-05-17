Man seriously injured after South Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the boat ramp at Genessee Park and Playfield off Lake Washington Boulevard South.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures on him until medics arrived.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but his condition was not known Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tipline at 206-233-5000.