Man shot by car prowler in Midland neighborhood, investigation underway
MIDLAND, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot by a car prowler in a Midland neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), just after 5 a.m., someone called 911 saying they had been shot after they confronted the suspect near the corner of 104th St. E and 14th Ave. E. This area is in the same block as Ford Middle School.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office
Authorities say the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Deputies brought out a K9 to search for the suspect, but couldn't find him.
The suspect is described as being a Black man between 18 and 20-years-old. He’s around six feet tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He had shoulder-length black dreadlocks, which were about an inch thick. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark sweatpants and a black backpack.
Detectives are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for video of the shooting or the suspect.
You can submit a video to the PCSD through this link.
Anyone with other information is asked to message or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.