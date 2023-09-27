Man shot by car prowler in Midland neighborhood, investigation underway

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot by a car prowler in a Midland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), just after 5 a.m., someone called 911 saying they had been shot after they confronted the suspect near the corner of 104th St. E and 14th Ave. E. This area is in the same block as Ford Middle School.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Deputies brought out a K9 to search for the suspect, but couldn't find him.

The suspect is described as being a Black man between 18 and 20-years-old. He’s around six feet tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He had shoulder-length black dreadlocks, which were about an inch thick. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark sweatpants and a black backpack.

Detectives are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for video of the shooting or the suspect.

You can submit a video to the PCSD through this link.

Anyone with other information is asked to message or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.