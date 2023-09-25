Family of man murdered in Ravensdale neighborhood wants answers

A King County family is without a father, and the sheriff’s office is without any reportable leads, after a murder in a Ravensdale neighborhood last week.

On Thursday, King County Sheriff’s officials reported that someone killed 53-year-old Nick Valison as he walked his dog in his Ravensdale neighborhood.

"Being such a good family man, husband, father, the family he leaves behind is just in a wake of despair," said Jesse Turner.

Turner is a friend of Nick Valison and his family. He lives in the same neighborhood.

He is speaking for the family during this emotional and tragic time.

Turner says Valison and his wife, Tanie, met in college and were married for about 30 years.

Valison was also a father of two: 14-year-old Anna, and 22-year-old Tessa.

"He was just full of energy, full of life, and he would say make the most of it. You only have one," said Turner.

He says the entire community is heartbroken by this act of violence in their quiet neighborhood.

In about two days, hundreds rallied around the family, donating nearly $50,000 to a GoFundMe for the Valisons.

King County Sheriff’s officials have not released any suspect information or motive.